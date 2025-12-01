Far-left commentator condemns ‘White MAGA voters,’ declares America will become 's---hole' without immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster and Substack writer Wajahat Ali raged against White Americans who support President Donald Trump on Friday, saying they have already lost the battle for America.

Trump recently used a late-night Thanksgiving post on Truth Social to outline what he called a "reverse migration" plan, pledging a permanent halt to immigration from what he described as "Third World Countries" and a sweeping rollback of Biden-era admissions.

Ali, who has condemned White culture as either bland or stolen from others before, responded to Trump's comments on his "Left Hook" podcast.

"We're not going back. I want all the hatemongers who watch this, and I hope they do watch this, because I know they hate-watch us. You've lost. You have lost. You lost. The mistake that you made is you let us in in the first place," he said. "There's a bunch of us and we breed. We're a breeding people. And the problem is you let us in, in 1965."

He made repeated references to the Hart-Celler Act, formally the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, saying this was a major turning point ensuring the "Browning of America."

Ali was not shy about his view that the culture of White American Trump supporters is bland and tasteless.

"I want you to realize this. You have lost. You've lost. White supremacists, White nationalists, you've lost. You are losers. Your story is a s----- story filled with misery. It’s filled with bland chicken. It's filled with terrible, terrible dry a-- meat. Your music sucks. All your culture sucks."

He used a metaphor to suggest that America is like a house, and MAGA conservatives, rather than sharing the house, will burn down the entire village.

"And that's the vote with Trump," he said. "So, we're not going away. And if we do get sent away, literally your s---hole country will become the United States of America. It will sink."

He clarified that he is not disparaging all White people but "White MAGA voters," who he referred to interchangeably as White supremacists, and urged White people of good will to confront their relatives and neighbors about their racism this holiday season.

"You need to have these tough conversations with your White family members," he said. "I got to say, I'm sorry. This is what people of color say when we're not looking. We say, ‘These Whites, man, they got to talk to their fellow Whites.’ It's your uncle Chad. Yes, he makes a great turkey, but he's also racist. It's your auntie Karen. Yes, she's so good with the kids, and she goes to church, but she's also racist. You got to have these blunt conversations with them."

He later tried to backtrack by claiming that critics are making a "bad-faith" interpretation of his video, claiming he was merely criticizing "[W]hite supremacists and anti-immigrant hatemongers and their bland a-- lives and terrible food," claiming he is not "Anti-[W]hite."

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.