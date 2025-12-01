Teen with dreams of lion taming mauled to death after climbing into enclosure at zoo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 19-year-old man was mauled to death after climbing into a lion enclosure Sunday morning in Brazil.

Viral video captured the incident, showing the victim scaling a roughly 26-foot-tall fence to enter the lioness’s enclosure at Arruda Câmara Zoobotanical Park, known locally as Bica, in João Pessoa, Paraíba.

Local media Correio Braziliense identified the victim as Gerson de Melo Machado who has long aspired to be a lion tamer. Machado reportedly had mental health issues and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The zoo confirmed in a statement that the individual deliberately entered the enclosure, was attacked by the animal, and did not survive his injuries.

"The Arruda Câmara Zoobotanical Park (Bica) deeply regrets what happened this Sunday morning, when a man deliberately invaded the lioness's enclosure, resulting in his death," the zoo said in a statement on social media Sunday. "This is an extremely sad episode for everyone, and we express our solidarity and condolences to the family and friends of the man."

In the video, witnesses watched in horror as the teen climbed the towering fence and shimmied down a nearby tree. A lion in the enclosure spotted him, prowled to the base of the tree and waited as he continued his descent.

When the boy got close enough to the ground, the lion sprang on him. He tried to flee, disappearing into the bushes and briefly reappearing during his escape, only to be leapt on again by the lioness. The mauling then continued out of view behind a wall.

Following the incident, the park was closed to allow for safety procedures and the removal of the body. The zoo stated that Bica will remain closed to visitors until the investigation and all official procedures are complete.

Machado had struggled with mental health issues throughout his life, and his mother had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to Correio, which cited child welfare counselor Verônica Oliveira, who had been monitoring him since childhood. Oliveira told the outlet that Machado had always dreamed of traveling to Africa to become a lion tamer and was once caught hiding in the landing gear of a plane, believing it would take him there.

The zoo stated it does not plan to euthanize the lion, emphasizing that the killing resulted from deliberate trespassing, an incident that was "completely unpredictable" and "outside of any scenario within the park’s routine."

The lion is reportedly stressed but shows no signs of behavior that would warrant concern for euthanasia.

"It is important to emphasize that euthanasia was never considered," the zoo said. "Leona is healthy, does not exhibit aggressive behavior outside the context of the incident, and will not be euthanized."