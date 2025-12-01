SCORE Act receives support from over 20 conservative groups as NIL reform fight revs up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 20 conservative organizations expressed support for the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements (SCORE) Act, according to a letter addressed to House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson , R-La., obtained by Fox News Digital.

The SCORE Act would give the NCAA a limited antitrust exemption in hopes of protecting the NCAA from potential lawsuits over eligibility rules and would prohibit athletes from becoming employees of their schools.

"The SCORE Act is the free market, individual liberty, limited government fix to the "name, image, and likeness (NIL)" issue in college athletics," the letter read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In 2021, the NCAA v. Alston case before the Supreme Court resulted in schools gaining freedom to offer additional education-related benefits to students, which set the stage for an expansion of NIL rights. In the years since, a patchwork of confusing state laws have been enacted, which cry out for a federal solution to create unified NIL rules that are consistent for everyone."

The groups in favor of the SCORE Act said the bill is the "common-sense way" to establish rules and preempt confusing state laws in the NIL era.

" H.R. 4312 prohibits trial lawyers from suing under federal or state antitrust law. It also provides that athletes receiving NIL compensation need not be employees of these universities, protecting them from compulsory unionization. This means student-athletes can be treated as small business owners, not unionized workers," the letter added.

The conservative groups framed the SCORE Act as being a better plan than the "Student Athlete Fairness and Enforcement (SAFE) Act," which has mostly been backed by Democrats. The SCORE Act has at least scored some bipartisanship support in the House.

The SAFE Act proposes to rewrite the 1961 Sports Broadcasting Act to allow conferences to pool media rights. Supporters say it could inject billions into college sports.

SEN JOHN THUNE OFFERS POTENTIAL SOLUTION FOR NIL REFORM: 'LIKE THE NFL WITHOUT A CONTRACT'

"The Left’s proposed framework to regulate NIL would be a disaster. Known as the "SAFE Act," it would open the door for trial lawyers to frivolously sue athletic departments and conferences," the conservative groups said. "It could also require student-athletes to be classified as employees, forcing many of them into unions, using merely the predicate of NIL compensation.

"Bizarrely, the SAFE Act would also create a socialized college sports media contract, imposing a national government board to negotiate for all colleges. Washington bureaucrats should not be in the business of negotiating sports television and streaming rights."

Leaders from the Center for a Free Economy, 60 Plus Association, Constitutional Rights PAC, Parkview Institute, DL Maradona Foundation, US Policy, Southeast Texans for Liberty, National Taxpayers Union, Family Business Coalition, Frontiers of Freedom, Tradition, Family, Property, Founding Principles Coalition, America First PACT, American Commitment, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Southwest Public Policy Center, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, Hispanic Leadership Fund, Inventor’s Project, Gator PAC and Committee to Unleash Prosperity.

"Thirty-one Division I athletic conferences with wide-ranging membership, from schools with small budgets to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), have publicly endorsed the SCORE Act as the solution to protecting opportunities for student-athletes. The path forward is clear. We urge you to support the SCORE Act and oppose the Big Government SAFE Act," the letter read.

The SCORE Act calls on schools to share revenue, per terms of the House settlement to the tune of 22% "if such rules provide that such pool limit is AT LEAST 22 percent of the average annual college sports revenue of the 70 highest-earning schools."

The SCORE Act prohibits schools from using student fees to fund NIL payments.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill was introduced back in July and received support from Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.