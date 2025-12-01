Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Tropical hotspot security alert warns of criminal gangs and 'armed robberies' at rental properties

Alert cites reports of armed robberies and criminal gangs forcing travelers to withdraw ATM cash

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer Video

Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer

Fox News Digital spoke with Sandra Awodele, the creator behind COI Traveler, about what Americans should be wary of ahead of their summer travels to Mexico.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Embassy San Jose has issued a security alert for Costa Rica.

The alert was issued on Nov. 25, citing reports of recent property crimes, financial crimes and robberies.

"Tourists have reported break-ins and armed robberies at Airbnbs and other rental properties," the alert says. 

NEW ADVISORY SAYS 'TERRORIST GROUPS MAY ATTACK' IN POPULAR SUNNY DESTINATION

Nearly 3 million people visited Costa Rica in 2024, according to Instituto Costarricense de Turismo.

The alert adds that criminal gangs have forced travelers to withdraw large sums of cash from ATMs or by making bank transfers.

two people rock climbing over waterfall

The U.S. Embassy San Jose has issued a security alert for Costa Rica, citing financial crimes, property crimes and robberies. (iStock)

"Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewelry or watches," the Embassy advises.

Tourists are encouraged to avoid traveling alone, to stay vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs and to never leave valuables unattended in vehicles.

When renting a car, tourists are told to "double check [that the] vehicle is locked." The alert added that "thieves often use signal blockers to prevent vehicles from locking with key fobs."

As for financial crimes, tourists are encouraged to set daily withdrawal limits from bank accounts, minimize funds kept in any one account and discuss security strategies with their banks ahead of any trips.

"Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewelry or watches," says a new alert for Costa Rica. 

"Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewelry or watches," says a new alert for Costa Rica.  (iStock)

The warm paradise is known for its beaches, rainforests, wildlife and adventure activities.

While all-inclusive resorts are popular, there are hundreds of rental properties available.

The alert tells tourists to research Airbnbs, rental properties and hotels in advance of trips. 

man soaking in costa rica view of water and rainforrest

Nearly 3 million people visited Costa Rica in 2024 alone. (iStock)

"Ensure the property has strong security measures, and keep doors and windows locked," the advisory says.

"Avoid properties with reviews that mention security incidents."

The U.S. State Department has had a Level 2 travel advisory in place since Dec. 10, 2024.

Attractive couple lounging by the pool at a luxury resort

"Avoid properties with reviews that mention security incidents," says the advisory to travelers.  (iStock)

"Petty crime is common throughout Costa Rica," says the advisory justification. 

"Violent crime also affects tourists. This includes armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault."

