©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Immigration

Noem calls for 'full travel ban' on countries 'flooding' US with immigrants after DC attack

Homeland Security secretary targets countries allegedly sending 'killers' and 'leeches' into United States

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday that, following a meeting with President Donald Trump, she is recommending a sweeping travel ban on every country she claims is sending dangerous immigrants to the United States.

Noem made the announcement in a fiery post on X, denouncing certain immigrants as "killers" and "leeches."

"I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every d--- country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies," Noem said.

She slammed certain immigrants as threats to public safety and accused them of draining resources meant for Americans.

ALLEGED DC SHOOTER ENTERED US UNDER AFGHAN RESETTLEMENT PUSH MAYORKAS VOWED WOULD BE DONE ‘SWIFTLY AND SAFELY'

Kristi Noem giving a talk at the podium.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced a sweeping travel ban on countries sending dangerous immigrants to the U.S. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

"Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS," she said.

"WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."

AFGHAN SUSPECT IN NATIONAL GUARD ATTACK WAS 'RADICALIZED' AFTER ARRIVING TO US, NOEM SAYS

Donald Trump

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a full travel ban on countries sending "killers" and "leeches" to the U.S., following a meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The announcement came after law enforcement officials reported that an Afghan immigrant allegedly attacked two National Guard members last Wednesday in Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House.

Photo of National Guard shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 26, 2025. (Provided by Department of Justice)

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. legally in 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome, a program that evacuated and resettled Afghan refugees as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Noem criticized the process, asserting that Lakanwal was not properly vetted and blaming the Biden administration for what she described as inadequate screening of Afghans and other foreign nationals during former President Joe Biden’s term.  

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

