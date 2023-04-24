Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
No injuries reported after massive fire put out at Louisiana sawmill

Louisiana blaze was under control around 3:30 a.m. Monday

Associated Press
Firefighters from departments across southeast Louisiana and nearby areas of Mississippi worked for hours before extinguishing the flames from a massive fire at a sawmill on Lake Pontchartrain's north shore early Monday.

The fire at the site of Hood Industries, north of Bogalusa, started about 10 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Pearl River County firefighters said in a post on Facebook that the "large and dangerous" blaze was under control around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

It is still unclear how much damage was caused by the fire or what had started it.

The sawmill on Highway 21 is one of the largest employers in Washington Parish with additional locations in Mississippi and Georgia.