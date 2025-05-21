No distress calls made from Mexican Navy tall ship that crashed into Brooklyn Bridge, Mexico Navy chief says

The Mexican Navy tall ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge over the weekend did not issue any distress calls before the collision, but instead requested support, Mexico's Navy chief said.

The Navy chief, Raymundo Morales, said on Tuesday that the port pilot maneuvering the Cuauhtémoc ship did not have much time to stop the vessel, as it had been docked a short distance from the bridge.

"We cannot speculate at this time whether the port pilot properly used all measures available," Morales said at a press conference with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Two sailors were killed and more than 20 others were injured when the 150-foot-tall Mexican Navy training ship struck the bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. All those injured were aboard the ship, and none of the 277 people onboard fell into the water.

Footage of the crash shows the ship's three masts snapping after hitting the bridge. The footage also shows sailors clinging to the rigging ropes on the damaged masts.

U.S. officials investigating the accident will examine a possible engine malfunction and the role of a tugboat that assisted the ship in backing out of its pier. The probe, officials said, will take at least 30 days.

"Of course, it will count on the collaboration and support of the Navy and the insurance company responsible for the ship," Sheinbaum said.

Two cadets with severe injuries are receiving treatment at New York hospitals and their families have traveled there to be with them, Morales said.

"Their lives are not in danger and they will probably be released from the hospital on Wednesday," he said. "The two cadets that unfortunately died were transferred back to Mexico on Monday and their bodies are now with their families."

The Cuauhtémoc was built in Bilbao, Spain , in 1981 and has won the Tall Ships’ Races twice, according to Sail Training International. The ship was in New York City as part of a promotion for an event next year that celebrates America’s 250th birthday.

