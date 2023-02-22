Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

No charges for Connecticut cops after suspect's death ruled fentanyl overdose

Brenton Chambers overdosed in the Norwich, CT officers' custody early last year

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Connecticut police officers will not face criminal charges in the death of a man in their custody because he died from a fentanyl overdose and not from any actions by police, according to the state inspector general.

But Brenton Chambers' death in the Norwich police lockup on Feb. 4, 2022, raises questions about how he had the powerful opioid in a cell, Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. wrote in the report released Tuesday.

CT STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH AFTER TROOPER DEPLOYS STUN GUN

Chambers, 42, of Norwich, was wearing a shirt and sweatshirt made with hidden pockets when he was arrested. Devlin said Chambers likely had the drugs on him when arrested, but police and probation officers didn’t find them.

The Norwich, Connecticut, police officers who oversaw a man's death in custody will not be charged, as it was ruled a fentanyl overdose.

The Norwich, Connecticut, police officers who oversaw a man's death in custody will not be charged, as it was ruled a fentanyl overdose.

Devlin recommended police take custody of arrested people's clothes and provide them with other garments while detained.

CONNECTICUT POLICE SAY 100 BAGS OF FENTANYL FOUND AT DEAD YOUTH’S HOME

Chambers was arrested on Feb. 3, 2022, after probation officers said they found fentanyl, a handgun and other contraband in his vehicle, home and business. He was on probation for misdemeanor assault, driving under the influence and other charges.

The medical examiner's office determined Chambers died of a fentanyl overdose.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No phone number for Chambers’ relatives could immediately be found. A message was left for a lawyer who represented him in the past.