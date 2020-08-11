NJ woman, 107, has survived coronavirus and Spanish flu in her lifetime: report

A 107-year-old New Jersey woman, who survived the Spanish Flu, has reportedly defied the odds once again by surviving the coronavirus.

Anna Del Priore was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May and recovered in June, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Not only has she kicked the virus, but is still on her feet and continuing to stay active by walking and dancing, according to the staff at Brighton Gardens, an assisted living facility in Middletown, N.J.

“People don’t believe me,” said Laura Halle, Del Priore’s health care coordinator at the facility. “It’s really been amazing to watch her journey.”

Del Priore was born the same year as the sinking of the Titanic, and she became infected with the Spanish Flu during the pandemic of 1918 when she was 6 years old.

Her granddaughter, Darlene Jasmine, suspects Del Priore’s recovery from the Spanish Flu, which is similar to COVID-19 because it also attacks the respiratory system, may have something to do with her recovery. Del Priore’s 105-year-old sister, Helen Guzzone, has also survived both illnesses.

After she became infected with COVID-19, Del Priore “had a fever, didn’t eat much, but she didn’t need a respirator” and didn’t have to go to the hospital.

“She’s constantly moving,” Jasmine said. “We always walked in Brooklyn — to the grocery store, to the bakery. Every night she would make a homemade meal from scratch. All Mediterranean food — olive oil, vegetables, fruits, nuts. It’s like the old peasant food that now they charge you so much for.”

The senior living facility, which operates Brighton Gardens, told Fox News that Del Priore and her late husband, Frank, a professional tango dancer, "loved to dance."

Meanwhile, Del Priore, who will turn 108 next month, says she has no plans to slow down.

“You keep living,” she said. “Dancing makes you feel good. I want to keep my health.”