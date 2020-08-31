NJ indoor dining to reopen at limited capacity on Sept. 4

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that restaurants will be allowed to resume dine-in service at a limited capacity on Sept. 4.

While the state continues to battle the virus, all restaurants across the state will be able to serve guests inside at 25% capacity with social distancing between tables, according to Murphy.

"Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19," Murphy tweeted.

Earlier this summer, Murphy postponed the resumption of indoor dining due to the lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rage in many parts of the country.

However, according to reports, the governor first hinted Friday that the state was close to reopening dine-in service, roughly six months after restaurants shifted to take-out models in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The governor's update comes just after the state reported 306 new positive cases, pushing its cumulative total to 191,611.

