Mount Washington climber dies after hiking in freezing temperatures

A woman attempting to hike up New Hampshire's Mount Washington in frigid temperatures died after suffering an unknown medical condition, officials said Friday.

Sandra Lee, 63, of Parsippany, N.J., was hiking with two family members Thursday on a trail on the northeast part of the mountain's highest peak. Her relatives called 911 after noticing she appeared to exhibit symptoms of hypothermia and couldn't continue her ascent.

Temperatures at the summit were around 12 degrees with a wind chill of 60 mph.

Two conservation officers with New Hampshire State Parks staff met the group and gave them warm clothing.

Lee was carried taken two-tenths of a mile to a road where an ambulance was waiting. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

In February, a hiker on the mountain died after falling more than 300 feet into an area filled with boulders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.