Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

NH man dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina

New Hampshire man's fall from the NC mountain appears accidental, investigation is still ongoing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Hampshire man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, officials said.

A missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Sunday for a man who was last seen at an overlook at the park about 110 miles northwest of Charlotte, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said in a news release. After a search, crews found a man dead at the base of a cliff and recovered his body, officials said.

Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley identified the man as Todd Buckman, 53, of Troy, New Hampshire. Buckman was visiting Grandfather Mountain with his sister, but was alone when he fell, he said.

WIFE RECALLS FINAL MOMENTS OF NC OFFICER KILLED BY 15-YEAR-OLD WITH SHOTGUN

A New Hampshire man died after falling from Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

A New Hampshire man died after falling from Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fall appears to have been accidental, but the investigation is ongoing, Henley said.