New York woman seen in park rampage video back on the streets as witnesses describe mayhem

Tompkins Square Park visitors attacked by New York woman on video

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
New York City rampage captured on camera as woman attacks bystanders Video

New York City rampage captured on camera as woman attacks bystanders

Video shows a New York woman yanking another woman's hair, lunging at a baby and causing other chaos in Manhattan Sunday. (FNTV)

A crazed New York City woman seen on video lunging at a mom and her baby and dragging another woman by the hair before rampaging down an East Village street is back on the loose, according to victims who told Fox News Digital she should have been charged and sent for treatment.

Video showed the unidentified woman attacking people in Tompkins Square Park and on surrounding streets around 4:20 p.m. Sunday before responding officers were seen putting her in the back of an ambulance.

She smashed drinks, flipped tables and spit at someone before police arrived.

"The crazy lady was released the next day, which is unacceptable," said Ian Knife, who identified himself as the man seen near the end of the video wearing a sweater and dreadlocks and telling police the community has had enough.

"She came up to me and drank my coffee that was sitting on the bench," he claimed. "Then she started emptying out trash cans, broke the one artist’s pottery, five pieces of pottery that were smashed on the ground in the park … She left a trail of actual, serious victims."

He is demanding that police charge her so that she can face a judge and receive court-ordered mental health assistance.

"The only way she's going to get help is if she gets charged and faces a judge and then gets forced into treatment," he said. "That's the only way to get her help. It's not just going to come from kind words and stuff like that."

Police take suspect into custody

Police arrived and took the person into custody on East 9th Street. Witness Ian Knife, right, said the woman needs to be charged and receive court-ordered treatment for her mental health issues. (Ed Quinn FreedomNewsTV)

The unidentified woman has frequented the area for years, he said, and used to be doing well for herself until "something happened and broke." Since then, she has allegedly harassed bystanders, he claimed. Before the attacks caught on video Sunday, he said she snapped at other women and even stole his coffee.

"She slapped another lady, which happened before she pulled the lady's hair," he said, referencing the beginning of the video captured Sunday. "She slapped more people which is not appearing on these videos."

That was when he called 911 – attracting her anger, he said.

Suspect dragging another woman's hair

Video shows the suspect yanking another woman's hair from behind and dragging her off a blanket where she was sitting in Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park Sunday. (Ed Quinn FreedomNewsTV)

Knife can even be heard in the video telling police the woman attacked at least seven people, adding, "She needs to not be let out. No more".

She snaps back, "Nobody died b----, nobody."

However, she was not charged, police did not interview all the victims, and the woman was released from the hospital within 24 hours, according to the witness.

Suspect takes newspaper

The suspect also appeared to yank a newspaper away from a man who was sitting on a park bench. (Ed Quinn FreedomNewsTV)

"Police need to go back, and the state needs to look at that video," Knife said. "And they have the authority to press charges if the victim is not able to show up. Some of them might be tourists who have left town, but the crime happened."

Although Knife can be seen with his phone in his hand in the video, he said he was on a call with the 911 operator and was not recording the incident himself.

"[In] the 911 report, I was telling them of actual victims who were getting harmed, and property that was actually broken, which you have on the video."

Suspect tossing water glass

The rampage continued outside the park, with the suspect knocking over tables, throwing trash and causing a ruckus on the street. (Ed Quinn FreedomNewsTV)

In a statement to Fox News Digital Monday, police did not mention any charges in connection with the incident.

"It was reported that the female was approaching various individuals, was screaming and throwing glass and various objects," an NYPD spokesperson said Monday. "Officers and EMS responded, and the female was transported to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation."

According to the New York Post, she was released with no charges. The NYPD did not immediately respond to followup questions about any charges against the woman.

Sergio Aguilar, the manager of the Yuca Bar and Restaurant, where the woman had flipped a table over the weekend, told Fox News Digital Wednesday that he saw her return to the park less than 24 hours after police took her away.

Waiters in the neighborhood also claimed they had seen the woman walk inside, approach the bar and drink customers' beers right in front of them on more than one occasion.

    A woman was caught on video Tuesday harassing locals with insults and slurs at Tompkins Square Park — just two days after another crazed vagrant randomly attacked strangers at the East Village spot. (Jack Morphet / NY Post)

    A woman was caught on video Tuesday harassing locals with insults and slurs at Tompkins Square Park — just two days after another crazed vagrant randomly attacked strangers at the East Village spot. (Jack Morphet / NY Post)

Aguilar told the Post she is "a dangerous woman" in need of mental health treatment and had been prowling the area for months.

And at the same park on Tuesday, another woman was spotted harassing people, the Post reported – calling them "fat" and "lizards."

The mayhem in Manhattan comes as New Yorkers are increasingly frustrated with crime on the streets and the perception that city leaders are failing to address it.

Mugger shooter appears in court

Charles Fohner, 65, appears in arraignment at Queens Criminal Court on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Fohner is facing multiple charges related to the shooting death of alleged would-be-mugger, Cody Gonzalez on Tuesday night. (Kevin C. Downs for NY Post / Pool)

Last week, prosecutors in Queens accused a Kew Gardens man of dozens of firearms charges after he allegedly shot and killed a would-be mugger who approached him in a driveway around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Charles Foehner, 65, has not been charged with homicide in the shooting death of 32-year-old repeat offender Cody Gonzalez, who approached him with an object in his hand and demanded cash and cigarettes, according to police.

However, Foehner allegedly had dozens of firearms at his house, including unlicensed handguns, and was charged after police served a search warrant.

Steven Raiser and Daniel Penny stand for a photo

Attorney Steven Raiser, left, and Daniel Penny pose for a photo outside of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, New York on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

Gonzalez's death comes weeks after Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with a lengthy criminal record and history of mental illness, died after an altercation on an F train subway car when a bystander restrained him with a chokehold.

A 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran named Daniel Penny has been charged with manslaughter in Neely's death.

He told Fox News Digital this week that Neely and his family are "victims of a failed system."

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

