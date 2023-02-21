Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York teens nabbed after running through fence for 'Kool-Aid Man' TikTok challenge

The challenge entails TikTok users emulating the iconic mascot of the popular powdered drink

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
New York police officers arrested five juveniles and one adult on Monday for damaging fences as part of the "Kool-Aid Man" TikTok challenge

Suffolk County Police said a homeowner in Centereach, New York heard "loud noises" around 1 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance cameras showed six males had kicked several sections of his fence down. 

The neighborhood where a homeowner reported six males destroying a fence for a TikTok challenge.

The neighborhood where a homeowner reported six males destroying a fence for a TikTok challenge. (Google Maps)

The males – ages 12 to 18 – returned just after 4 a.m. and ran through the fence simultaneously, police said. The prank was later determined to be part of the "Kool-Aid Man" TikTok challenge, which mimics the iconic mascot of the popular powdered drink. 

ARGENTINIAN GIRL, 12, DIES AFTER ATTEMPTING TIKTOK CHOKING CHALLENGE, REPORTS SAY

The homeowner reported the incident to the police. Officers observed a black Hyundai sedan matching the description of a vehicle near the scene. The officers arrested the six males on Hammond Road around 4:15 a.m. 

General view of the Kool-Aid man in the Kool-Aid lounge during the after party for "Spy Kids: All The Time In The World 4D" Los Angeles premiere co-sponsored by Osh Kosh B-Gosh &amp; Kool-Aid at the EPSN Zone at L.A. Live on July 31, 2011, in Los Angeles, California.

General view of the Kool-Aid man in the Kool-Aid lounge during the after party for "Spy Kids: All The Time In The World 4D" Los Angeles premiere co-sponsored by Osh Kosh B-Gosh & Kool-Aid at the EPSN Zone at L.A. Live on July 31, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Detectives later discovered that there were at least two other instances where some of the males damaged fences in Centereach and Selden – both of which are in Suffolk County. 

The five juveniles and one 18-year-old were charged with several counts of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief. 

The subjects were released on Family Court Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at Family District Court in Central Islip on March 6. 

