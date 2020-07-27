New York mobsters sentenced to life in prison for murder: report

A trio of reputed New York mobsters — including one who was accused of plotting to break out of jail by losing weight — were sentenced to life in prison Monday for carrying out a Bronx hit in 2013.

A slimmed-down Christopher Londonio, Matthew Madonna and Terrence Caldwell were all given life in federal court in White Plains for the slaying of former Purple Gang leader Michael Meldish in Throggs Neck in 2013.



Madonna, the former acting boss of the Lucchese family, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy for ordering the hit over an unpaid gambling debt.

At his sentencing Monday, an elderly Madonna continued to plead his innocence.

“I am innocent. I had absolutely nothing to do with the tragic death of Michael Meldish. I conspired with no one,” he said.

Londonio, a friend of Meldish’s, was convicted of luring him out of his house and driving him to the scene of the hit, where Caldwell blasted him.



While awaiting trial for the slaying, prosecutors accused Londonio of plotting to escape the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn by losing a huge amount of weight and using braided dental floss to begin “perforating the glass” at the lockup.

The alleged crash-diet prison break plan landed Londonio on the front page of The Post with the headline “The Veal Shank Redemption,” but he was later acquitted of the escape charge.



A lawyer for Londonio previously said he intends to appeal his conviction.



