Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

New York man dies of heart attack while shoveling snow, police say

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Man removing snow with a snow shovel in front of his house.

Man removing snow with a snow shovel in front of his house. (iStock)

A 70-year-old man in upstate New York died while shoveling snow during the weekend.

A snow-plowing crew with the Scotia Department of Public Works saw a person, later identified as Frank DeMasi, lying on the front steps of his home around 6 a.m. on Monday, police said. Paramedics who arrived at the home soon after confirmed he was deceased, WRGB-TV reported.

MAN AND WOMAN IN DOUBLE SUICIDE AT NEW YORK HOTEL, LEFT TIP FOR HOUSEKEEPER WHO DISCOVERED BODIES

An autopsy later revealed the man suffered a heart attack, which likely occurred while he was shoveling snow around 8 p.m. the night before.

DeMasi coached track and cross country for more than 20 years with the Duanesburg Central School District, according to WRGB-TV.

"Mr. DeMasi was a longtime coach with the district who made positive impacts on our students over the years," Frank Macri, the Duanesburg Central School District superintendent, said in a statement to the news station. "He had been a part of our coaching staff for over two decades. Frank was a great coach and mentor for our students and community. He will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family,"

DeMasi’s snow shoveling-related death was one of at least four this weekend nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Wisconsin, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said a 59-year-old man and a 91-year-old man collapsed and died Sunday in separate incidents after removing snow. And in southwest Michigan, a man in charge of transportation at a school district also died while shoveling snow. Portage district officials said Mike Westbrook died Saturday from a heart attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.