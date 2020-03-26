New York hits grim milestone of 100 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York’s coronavirus death toll has jumped by exactly 100 in the past 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

The grim statistic comes as the state is dealing with 37,258 confirmed cases. Its death toll is now at 385, up from 285 a day earlier when Cuomo last held a press conference.

“This is the really bad news – the number of deaths is increasing,” he told reporters Thursday. “That’s the worst news you can have.”

Cuomo says New York is “still number one” in terms of impacted states and as of yesterday, was conducting 25 percent of all coronavirus testing in the nation.

He says coronavirus has forced the hospitalization of 5,237 people statewide – 1,290 of which are in intensive care units.

“During this difficult time, let's listen to the voices of our better angels as individuals, as families, as a community and as a society,” he added. “We are going to get through this. The only question is how we get through it and when we get through it. But let’s make sure at the end of the day we can say we are the better for it and our children are the better for it, and they will be.”