New York graduation ceremony sparks coronavirus cluster after families returned from Florida vacation

Fourteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Westchester County — a cluster likely sparked after two families traveled to Florida then attended a graduation ceremony in the suburban New York county, officials said Monday.

The infected people in the cluster visited the Sunshine State — a current hotbed of the coronavirus — then attended a drive-thru graduation ceremony at the Chappaqua train station for Horace Greeley High School on June 20.

Thirteen people who attended the ceremony have tested positive for the virus, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

A student who is infected also went to a “field night” event later that night, ABC 7 reported. The event, which was not sanctioned by the school, was attended by juniors and seniors from several high schools in the county.

“Of the 14 that are positive, these people are all inter-related by where they were or by personal association, but that’s what constitutes a cluster,” the county’s health commissioner, Dr. Sherlita Amler said Monday.

All of the people infected are self-isolating for 14 days.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.