Former New York fire chief's dog howls along with department's beloved siren

A New York fire department says the town's "old school" fire siren is beloved by many — including a former fire chief's dog, who adorably mimics the sound when he hears it.

Used by a fire station in Point Lookout, in Hempstead, Long Island, the siren is blared to notify firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) when there's a fire alarm going off.

The alarm is popular among locals, including a dog named Tyson, according to the Long Beach Fire Department, which posted a video of the adorable pup to Facebook Saturday.

"Our neighbors to the East, the Point Lookout-Lido Fire Department, use a horn/siren in addition to text messages and pagers to alert their firefighters/EMTs to an alarm," the department wrote online. "The horn/siren is an 'old school' alerting system loved by many... including this pooch."

Tyson — the dog of the department's former chief and current public information officer — is seen in the video listening to the siren, then howling along with it.

Once the alarm sounds, the dog howls a singsong tune in response. The dog repeats this until the siren ends.

While some social media users questioned the use of such sirens, as they "disturb the neighborhood," many online said the dog's howling was "awesome."