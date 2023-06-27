New York dad accused of killing 3-week old daughter with crossbow

A father in New York is accused of killing his 3-week-old daughter during an argument with his wife early Monday morning.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Patrick Proefriedt, 26, got into an argument with his wife in the early morning hours on Monday at their Nineveh residence when the incident happened.

Officials say that the woman was holding the infant when Proefriedt allegedly fired a broadhead crossbow bolt, which was aimed at his wife, but instead hit the baby first. The crossbow bolt "hit the child in the upper torso, exiting near the armpit" before hitting the woman in her chest.

According to the press release, Proefriedt attempted to remove the bolt and tried to stop his wife from calling 911. He then went on to allegedly flee from the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before deputies arrived.

The 3-week-old infant, Eleanor Carey, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said in the press release. Officials said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Proefriedt was located by officials less than a mile away from the house in a wooded area after his pickup truck became stuck in the mud.

The man, according to deputies, had a "history of domestic incidents with the victim" and had an "active Stay Away Order of Protection" in place.

He's being charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and first-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar, said "This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory."

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr. Proefriedt did not escape justice," Akshar said.

Nineveh is a little over 3 hours northwest of New York City.