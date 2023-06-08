Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City subway passenger, 50, targeted by teens in ‘gang assault’

Search ongoing for suspects following attack at Stillwell Avenue – Coney Island station in Brooklyn

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Video shows New York City subway attack suspects leaving scene Video

Video shows New York City subway attack suspects leaving scene

The New York City Police Department is searching for suspects wanted for allegedly attacking a 50-year-old man at a station in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD) 

The New York City Police Department is searching Thursday for a group of suspects investigators say are wanted for the "gang assault" of a 50-year-old man at a subway station in Brooklyn. 

The "unprovoked" attack happened on Friday, June 2 around 9:45 p.m., police said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"The victim, a 50-year-old male, was standing on the mezzanine level of the Stillwell Avenue – Coney Island subway station when, unprovoked, he was approached by a group of unknown individuals who punched and kicked the victim about the head and body before fleeing the station on foot," the NYPD said. "The victim was removed by EMS to NYU Hospital Brooklyn in serious but stable condition." 

Footage released by investigators showed the suspects walking away from the subway station. 

WOMAN SHOVED INTO TRAIN, MAN SLASHED DURING VIOLENT WEEKEND ON NYC SUBWAYS 

NYC subway attack suspects seen in surveillance footage

The suspects the NYPD are seeking following the June 2 subway attack in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

At one point, an individual can be seen attempting to do a backflip, but failing. 

The motive for the alleged attack is not clear. 

The incident follows a series of reported attacks in the New York City subway in May. 

In one case on May 19, police said a 33-year-old victim reported that he was riding the southbound D train in Manhattan when he noticed another individual aboard the train acting erratically, according to a report from WABC. 

The victim said the erratic individual then approached him unprovoked and "slashed" him on the chin with an unknown sharp object. 

VICTIM PARALYZED BY NYC SUBWAY STABBING DIES A YEAR LATER 

NYC Brooklyn subway attack suspects leave scene

One of the suspects is seen trying to do a backflip on the sidewalk of Coney Island, Brooklyn, following the alleged June 2 attack. (NYPD)

The suspect then fled when the train stopped at 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue.  

"The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital and was reportedly in stable condition. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing," an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time. "The individual is described as a male, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, dark complexion, 5’7" and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt." 

In another incident two days later, a 42-year-old woman was transported to Cornell Hospital after she was shoved into the side of a standing subway car in Manhattan, according to a report from the New York Post.  

Brooklyn NYC subway attack suspects

The motive for the attack at the Stillwell Avenue -- Coney Island station in Brooklyn is unclear. (NYPD)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The suspect reportedly fled from the station in an unknown direction, police said, while what provoked the assault remains unknown. 

The incidents come as crime on city subways has gained renewed attention amid the controversial death of Jordan Neely, who was acting erratically and threatening passengers on a train earlier this month before he was confronted and placed in a chokehold by Marine veteran Daniel Penny. 

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.