Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Senior citizen arrested after fatally shooting suspected armed robber in NYC: police

32-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to chest

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
EMS responds after 2 NYPD officers struck by fleeing SUV Video

EMS responds after 2 NYPD officers struck by fleeing SUV

Two NYPD officers are in stable condition after being struck and dragged by a fleeing Range Rover during a traffic stop in Harlem on Tuesday.

A man was arrested early Wednesday in New York City after fatally shooting an armed robber in Queens, according to law enforcement.

Police say gunfire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Queens Criminal Court in Kew Gardens after the now-deceased victim, 32, approached the older man, 65, with an unidentified object in his hand.

police tape with police car in background, lights flashing

A man was arrested early Wednesday in New York City after fatally shooting an armed robber in Queens, according to law enforcement. (Jeff Bachner for NY Daily News via Getty Images/File)

NYC PARENTS OF 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL CHARGED IN TODDLER'S HOMICIDE: REPORTS

Police say the 65-year-old drew his gun and fired multiple shots to the victim's chest.

NYPD car door

Police say the 65-year-old drew his gun and fired multiple shots to the victim's chest. (iStock)

JORDAN NEELY DEATH: FAMILY WILL FILE WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT AGAINST DANIEL PENNY: REPORT

EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police arrested the older man and took him in for questioning.

Police say the victim's identity is being withheld until his family is notified in the ongoing investigation. The shooter's name has also not been released by the NYPD.

NYPD crime scene tape

EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police arrested the older man and took him in for questioning. (Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 32-year-old victim's death comes shortly after two shooting incidents in Queens over the past few weeks. A teenager was pronounced brain-dead on Sunday after being fatally struck by a stray bullet; a man fatally shot his nephew and wounded his niece this month after a dispute over dinner.