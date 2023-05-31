Senior citizen arrested after fatally shooting suspected armed robber in NYC: police

A man was arrested early Wednesday in New York City after fatally shooting an armed robber in Queens, according to law enforcement.

Police say gunfire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Queens Criminal Court in Kew Gardens after the now-deceased victim, 32, approached the older man, 65, with an unidentified object in his hand.

Police say the 65-year-old drew his gun and fired multiple shots to the victim's chest.

EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police arrested the older man and took him in for questioning.

Police say the victim's identity is being withheld until his family is notified in the ongoing investigation. The shooter's name has also not been released by the NYPD.

The 32-year-old victim's death comes shortly after two shooting incidents in Queens over the past few weeks. A teenager was pronounced brain-dead on Sunday after being fatally struck by a stray bullet; a man fatally shot his nephew and wounded his niece this month after a dispute over dinner.