New York City
Published

New York City Playstation giveaway devolves into street chaos as police officers dodge flying projectiles

NYC police say a level four mobilization has been issued

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Teens in New York City seen throwing drinks at police during influencer's PlayStation giveaway

At least a thousand kids and teenagers in New York City were seen gathering for a PlayStation giveaway on Friday afternoon. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Violence erupted in New York City's Union Square Friday afternoon when at least 1,000 kids and teenagers swarmed the area for a Playstation giveaway.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital that at least 1,000 kids gathered in the area of Union Square Park for a Playstation giveaway organized by a social media influencer.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat tweeted around 2:00 p.m. on Friday that there would be a giveaway at 3:30 p.m. at Union Square Park.

Video from the incident shows several people throwing bottles at police officers.

NYPD officers work to control a large crowd of people at Union Square in New York City, Friday, August 4, 2023. Many of the people in the large crowd were reportedly responding to giveaway by Twitch stramers, Kai Cenat and Fanum. (Peter Gerber)

NYPD officers work to control a large crowd of people at Union Square in New York City, Friday, August 4, 2023. Many of the people in the large crowd were reportedly responding to giveaway by Twitch stramers, Kai Cenat and Fanum. (Peter Gerber)

The police spokesperson added that a level four mobilization was issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.