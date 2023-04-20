New York City mom groped, punched in front of 5-year-old son on Harlem bus

New York City police are searching for suspects that groped and punched a mother in front of her 5-year-old son Monday morning.

The incident happened on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus approaching Lenox and West 145th Street in Harlem, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The 45-year-old woman was standing in the bus with her son when a male suspect grabbed her buttocks.

The mother slapped the man before an unknown woman punched the mother. The male suspect also joined in.

The victim and her son got off the bus at the next stop, but the suspects stayed on. The mother was uninjured and refused medical attention.

The suspect is a bald Black male with a medium build. The female suspect is a Black woman with a thin build – both suspects were wearing black winter jackets at the time.

The NYPD encourages anyone with information about the incident to call their Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for more information, but none was available.