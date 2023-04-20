Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

New York City mom groped, punched in front of 5-year-old son on Harlem bus

NYPD officers are searching for the male and female assaulters

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Democrats claim New York City crime hearing is a political stunt Video

Democrats claim New York City crime hearing is a political stunt

WARNING: Graphic footage: Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on testimony from crime victims on 'The Story.'

New York City police are searching for suspects that groped and punched a mother in front of her 5-year-old son Monday morning.

The incident happened on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus approaching Lenox and West 145th Street in Harlem, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The 45-year-old woman was standing in the bus with her son when a male suspect grabbed her buttocks.

The mother slapped the man before an unknown woman punched the mother. The male suspect also joined in.

MOTHER OF NYC MURDER VICTIM SHOUTS DOWN DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER: ‘DON’T INSULT MY INTELLIGENCE'

Assault suspects on Harlem bus

One of the suspects allegedly groped the mother. Both of the suspects reportedly punched her on the MTA bus. (New York Police Department)

The victim and her son got off the bus at the next stop, but the suspects stayed on. The mother was uninjured and refused medical attention.

The suspect is a bald Black male with a medium build. The female suspect is a Black woman with a thin build – both suspects were wearing black winter jackets at the time.  

KAILYN GILLIS DRIVEWAY SHOOTING DEATH: BOYFRIEND DETAILS WRONG TURN IN NEW YORK WOODS, IMMEDIATE AFTERMATH

Harlem W. 145th St bus stop

The incident happened on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus approaching Lenox and West 145th Street, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). (Google Maps)

The NYPD encourages anyone with information about the incident to call their Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for more information, but none was available.