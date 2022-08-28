Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City man steals $250 from 64-year-old victim in wheelchair

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who stole from the man on a Staten Island bus

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
NYPD searching for suspect who robbed man in wheelchair Video

NYPD searching for suspect who robbed man in wheelchair

A 64-year-old man in a wheelchair was robbed of cash on a bus in Queens earlier this month

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a man in a wheelchair of $250 on a bus earlier this month on Staten Island.

The suspect stood up behind the victim and reached into his pocket to swipe the cash around 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 13. 

  • NYC suspect stole money from man in wheelchair
    Image 1 of 2

    A suspect stole $250 from a man in a wheelchair while riding a bus on Staten Island.  (NYPD)

  • NYPD mugging
    Image 2 of 2

    (NYPD)

Surveillance video shows several bills flying out of the man's pocket as the two struggle and the suspect sweeps up the money. 

WEEKS OF VIOLENT NYC ARMED ROBBERIES BEFALL OFF-DUTY OFFICERS, ELDERLY VICTIMS

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was uninjured, while the suspect fled the bus in an unknown direction. 

The suspect fled the bus in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD. 

The suspect fled the bus in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD.  (NYPD)

"The individual is described as a male approximately in his 20s, 5'7" tall, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, medium build, last seen wearing a black ‘TLC’ t-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, white socks and black sandals," the NYPD said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robberies are up 23.2% on Staten Island so far this year compared to the same time frame in 2021, according to NYPD data. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 