Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Robbery - Theft
Published

New York City man, 78, choked and robbed after thief follows him into home, police say

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City police are searching for a suspect after a 78-year-old man was followed into his home, choked and robbed in broad daylight last week.

The attack happened on Aug. 28 near East 167th Street and Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section of the Bronx, police said, according to WPIX-TV.

NYC JUDGE COLD-COCKED IN RANDOM ATTACK ON WAY TO WORK: REPORT

The 78-year-old was returning home around 1:20 p.m. when an unknown man followed him inside, the report said. The suspect grabbed the man’s throat and choked him, according to police, before demanding his property.

The suspect ran away with the victim’s wallet, which police said held about $750.

The man suffered bruises but declined any medical treatment at the scene, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect wearing a white medical mask, light blue shirt and a black cap. Authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Trending in US