New York City man, 78, choked and robbed after thief follows him into home, police say

New York City police are searching for a suspect after a 78-year-old man was followed into his home, choked and robbed in broad daylight last week.

The attack happened on Aug. 28 near East 167th Street and Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section of the Bronx, police said, according to WPIX-TV.

The 78-year-old was returning home around 1:20 p.m. when an unknown man followed him inside, the report said. The suspect grabbed the man’s throat and choked him, according to police, before demanding his property.

The suspect ran away with the victim’s wallet, which police said held about $750.

The man suffered bruises but declined any medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect wearing a white medical mask, light blue shirt and a black cap. Authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying him.