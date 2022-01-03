Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York City man breaks neck jumping turnstile, dies: report

The 28-year-old was found unconscious by officers, a report says

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A man in Queens, New York, died Sunday after police say he tried to jump a turnstile and somehow hit his head on the floor, according to a report.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6:45 a.m. A police official told the paper that the 28-year-old man was trying to evade the fare and broke his neck. 

FILE: Tape is placed across a subway turnstile as workers close down the New York City subway system, the largest public transportation system in the nation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

He was found unconscious by officers and pronounced dead at the scene, according to NBC New York.

FILE: Turnstiles stand empty of commuters at the Bowling Green subway station in the morning in New York.  Photographer: Sarah Blesener/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities said a video showed the man attempting to jump the turnstile. 

In 2018, the penalty for jumping a turnstile is a civil citation, similar to a traffic ticket, the accused can either pay a $100 fine or fight the case in the Transit Adjudication Bureau. In 2017, of 33,000 turnstile jumpers in Manhattan, 25,000 got summonses and 8,000 were arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

