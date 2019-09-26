FBI investigates possible $300G heist at New York City's JFK airport

Authorities in New York on Wednesday investigated the possible heist of $300,000 that was supposed to be shipped on a flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Florida, according to a report.

Two law enforcement officials told WNBC that the missing $300,000 was supposed to arrive at the airport as part of a larger delivery from an armored car company. Officials said it is too early to determine if $300,000 in cash was removed from the shipment before it arrived at the airport or if that amount was taken out at the airport after the delivery was made.



The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department and the FBI are investigating the possible heist, a police spokeswoman told the station.

In 1978, masked men infamously raided a Lufthansa Airlines cargo building at JFK and made out with $5 million in cash and almost $1 million worth of jewelry in one of the greatest heists in American history, according to History.com.

The crime was later linked to the Lucchese crime family, who had help from someone on the inside—a cargo worker familiar with large cash shipments coming into the airport on domestic and international flights left vulnerable to robbery while they sat waiting to be delivered to banks. Police often help monitor and escort large cash shipments coming in and out of JFK, according to the station.

In 2003, masked gunman hijacked an armored vehicle at the airport with more than $2 million inside, WNBC reported.