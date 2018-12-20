New York boy with cerebral palsy gets tricked-out 'NYPD' wheelchair

A New York teen with cerebral palsy was in for the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday when he was gifted a surprise that made him feel like a police officer — just like his father.

Aidan Riley, 16, received his very own replica of a "New York Police Department" that was made to fit around his wheelchair. It includes lights and sirens, and even his name and father's badge number — 2806 — detailed on it.

"You saw his face," his father, Officer Merrit Riley, told WABC-TV. "I can't put into words what it means."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gift was planned and created through a joint effort by the NYPD and Magic Wheelchair, a company that makes costumes for children's wheelchairs.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said that, "Our officers not only met, but went far beyond our expectations."

Officer Riley, a 22-year veteran of the force, told the news station that Magic Wheelchair contacted his foundation, "NYPD with Arms Wide Open," and "it just all came together."