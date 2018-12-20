Expand / Collapse search
New York boy with cerebral palsy gets tricked-out 'NYPD' wheelchair

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Aidan Riley, a 16-year-old New Yorker with cerebral palsy, was gifted an “NYPD” wheelchair.

A New York teen with cerebral palsy was in for the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday when he was gifted a surprise that made him feel like a police officer — just like his father.

Aidan Riley, 16, received his very own replica of a "New York Police Department" that was made to fit around his wheelchair. It includes lights and sirens, and even his name and father's badge number — 2806 — detailed on it.

"You saw his face," his father, Officer Merrit Riley, told WABC-TV. "I can't put into words what it means."

The gift was planned and created through a joint effort by the NYPD and Magic Wheelchair, a company that makes costumes for children's wheelchairs.

The teen’s father, Officer Merrit Riley, told WABC-TV that he “can’t put into words what it means” for his son to have received this gift from nonprofit organization Magic Wheelchair.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said that, "Our officers not only met, but went far beyond our expectations."

Officer Riley, a 22-year veteran of the force, told the news station that Magic Wheelchair contacted his foundation, "NYPD with Arms Wide Open," and "it just all came together."

