New York City Asian man pushed to ground, kicked in head during brutal assault video shows

A 61-year-old Asian man was pushed to the ground and kicked in the head multiple times Friday night in New York City, leaving him in critical condition, according to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

The attack, which happened at 3rd Ave & E. 125 St. in Harlem, was captured on video surveillance.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The NYPD described the suspect in the attack as "an adult male, dark complexion; he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored baseball cap."

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

It's the latest in a string of recent attacks against Asian Americans in New York City and the rest of the country.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans skyrocketed in New York City last month, with 31 hate crimes reported in March 2021, compared to zero that were logged in the same month of 2020, according to the NYPD.

In one of the attacks, 38-year-old Brandon Elliot allegedly kicked and punched a 65-year-old Asian woman, telling her: "F--- you, you don’t believe here, you Asian…"

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill 94-1 on Thursday that would help combat the surge in crime targeting Asian Americans.

President Biden praised the Senate's approval of the bill and the House is expected to take up similar legislation in the coming weeks.

