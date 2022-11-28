Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans
Published

New Orleans shooting on Bourbon Street leaves 5 people wounded, police say

5 Bourbon Street shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, New Orleans police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunfire erupted on Bourbon Street in New Orleans wounding five people during an apparent argument over the weekend, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bourbon Street in the city’s French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

An argument broke  out between individuals when an unknown male suspect "produced a gun and began firing into the crowd, striking multiple victims," FOX8 New Orleans reported, citing police.

The victims, which included three males and two females, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities did not release their ages or identities.

NEW YORK SHOOTING OUTSIDE WALMART LEAVES ONE INJURED: POLICE

Five people were wounded in a shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early Sunday.

Five people were wounded in a shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early Sunday. (FOX8 New Orleans WVUE)

The local station obtained surveillance video that shows a group of people standing on a sidewalk when a male wearing a beanie appears to exchange words with other men. 

Police said two individuals have been detained for questioning.

Police said two individuals have been detained for questioning. (FOX8 New Orleans WVUE)

As the man in the beanie speaks with a man in a light-colored jacket, who can be seen with his hand on his waistband, shots are fired from just out of frame.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING AT NASHVILLE CHURCH DURING FUNERAL LEAVES 2 WOUNDED

The shooting occurred as tens of thousands of people were visiting for the weekend’s Bayou Classic football game between Gambling State and Southern University.

The shooting occurred as tens of thousands of people were visiting for the weekend’s Bayou Classic football game between Gambling State and Southern University. (FOX8 New Orleans WVUE)

While no arrests have been made, police said two individuals were detained for questioning. Both individuals had weapons, which authorities seized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting occurred as tens of thousands of people were visiting for the weekend’s Bayou Classic football game between Gambling State and Southern University.