New mom at popular vacation spot swings into action seconds before tragedy strikes

A new mother showed her newborn how to be a hero.

Frances Lonergan soaked up the Cape Cod sun on Dowses Beach in Osterville, Massachusetts, during a family vacation when a man's desperate cries for help snapped the serene scene.

"The victim, unfamiliar with the abrupt drop-off and strong current in the channel, had begun yelling for help as he struggled to reach the surface," Barnstable Police said on Facebook.

Bystanders called 911, but Lonergan did not wait.

"Without hesitation, she jumped into the channel and began pulling the victim to safety," police said.

By the time first responders reached the beach, the 46-year-old swimmer was being cared for by two good Samaritans.

A bystander from New York, who watched the new mom spring into action, said Lonergan displayed a "selfless act of courage."

"Witnesses explained that Mrs. Lonergan’s heroic actions undoubtedly saved the swimmer's life," police said in a post with her picture.

Nearly 3,000 people liked the post, with more than 300 comments and nearly 250 shares as of Tuesday night.

"Well done!" one commenter remarked. "I was saved from drowning at Dowses when I was just a toddler. Although I have no memory of the event, I’ve never forgotten the name of the person who gave me another 70 plus years of life."

"Someone nominate her for a Carnegie Hero Fund Commission Award!"' another person commented.

The rescued swimmer was conscious and alert as he was transported to an area hospital for further medical evaluation, according to police.

"We are extremely grateful for the bystanders who put their own safety at risk to save the life of a complete stranger," police said.

"Your actions exemplify true bravery and compassion. Job Well Done!"