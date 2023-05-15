Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico shooting leaves at least 4 dead with two police and 'multiple' civilian victims

New Mexico police say that the two police officers are being treated at a local hospital

A shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, has left at least four people dead, including the shooter, with "multiple" civilian victims, according to police.

Police in Farmington, New Mexico said on Monday afternoon that an "active shooter" incident resulted in three deaths, and at least two law enforcement officers injured. Officials say that there are "multiple" more civilian victims.

In a statement, police say that an officer from the Farmington Police Department and an officer from the New Mexico State Police were shot and are being treated at a local hospital.

"Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Mexico State Police are on scene investigating an incident involving an active shooter in Farmington. At this time, the details we have are that multiple officers from the Farmington Police Department were involved in an officer involved shooting. One suspect was confronted and killed on scene. The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time. Two officers were shot, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, both currently at San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries and in stable condition. There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased," the police department said.

