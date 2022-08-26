Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID-19

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham, 62, tests positive for COVID-19

Associated Press

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment.

Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor's mansion in Santa Fe.

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 ONCE AGAIN IN REBOUND CASE

It was the first positive coronavirus test for the 62-year-old Democratic governor and former congresswoman. Lujan Grisham says she has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, including two booster shots.

"I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms," she said in a statement. "Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid."

Gov. Lujan Grisham of New Mexico tests positive for Covid-19 for the first time. However, the 62-year-old says she has been fully vaccinated, including two booster shots.

Gov. Lujan Grisham of New Mexico tests positive for Covid-19 for the first time. However, the 62-year-old says she has been fully vaccinated, including two booster shots.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The governor last tested negative for COVID-19 on Aug. 24. People in close recent contact with the governor were notified.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sacket says the governor traveled to Colorado on Monday and Tuesday for campaign-related activities.

ALBUQUERQUE POLICE, FBI INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE LINK BETWEEN FOUR MURDERED MUSLIM MEN

Lujan Grisham is vying for a second term in the November election against Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist.