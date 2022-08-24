Expand / Collapse search
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 once again in rebound case

Jill Biden has had 'no reemergence of symptoms,' according to the White House, despite positive COVID-19 test

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 once again in a rebound case, the White House announced Wednesday.

The first lady had tested negative for three consecutive days on Tuesday, but tested positive once again on Wednesday. Biden's rebound case comes weeks after President Biden himself had the same turn of events.

"After testing negative on Tuesday, just now, the first lady has tested positive for COVID-19 by antigen testing. This represents a ‘rebound’ positivity," the first lady's deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, said in a statement.

"The first lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures. The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified," Donohue continued.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., via teleconference in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington on Dec. 24, 2021.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., via teleconference in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington on Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Both Bidens experienced minor-to-moderate symptoms during their first infections. Doctors treated the virus with Paxlovid in both cases. The president also reported few-to-no symptoms during his rebound case.

It is not uncommon for those treated with Paxlovid to have rebound cases within a few days of first testing negative.

The first lady will remain in Delaware for at least another five days. President Biden is scheduled to meet her there on Friday.

Jill Biden first tested positive on Aug. 15 during a family trip to Kiawah Island in North Carolina, a secluded and wealthy vacation spot.

The president reportedly tested negative on Wednesday but will mask indoors for the next 10 days due to his close contact with the first lady.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

