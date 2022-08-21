New law requires NY museums to acknowledge art stolen under Nazis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York museums are now required to post a notice with the display of any art stolen during the Nazi era in Europe.

The new state law passed this month is part of a "legislative package to honor and support Holocaust survivors in educational, cultural and financial institutions," a news release says.

"During World War II, the Nazis looted some 600,000 paintings from Jews, enriching the Third Reich and eliminating all vestiges of Jewish identity and culture," the release from the state's Department of Financial Services says.

"Today, artwork previously stolen by the Nazis can be found hanging in museums around New York with no recognition of the dark paths they traveled there," State Senator Anna M. Kaplan is quoted saying. "With the history of the Holocaust being so important to pass on to the next generation, it's vital that we be transparent and ensure that anyone viewing artwork stolen by the Nazis understand where it came from and its role in history."

NYC SUCKER-PUNCH SUSPECT BACK AT RIKERS ISLAND AFTER RELEASE ON NO BAIL FOR DOWNGRADED ATTEMPTED MURDER

But not everyone is praising the new state law.

"As a Jew who actually had Nazis steal the belongings of my parents and grandparents, I would much prefer that criminal laws were enforced and bail laws reworked that would make it safe for Jews to walk the streets of NYC over this weak virtue signaling by Hochul," a tweet reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Last year, an appeals court ruled that the Metropolitan Museum of Art can keep a $100 million Picasso painting that the family of the previous owner say was sold to fund the owner's escape from Nazi Germany, according to Artnet," NBC News reported.