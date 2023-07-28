Expand / Collapse search
Crime
New Jersey woman posed as doctor, prescribed patients medicine without license for over a year: prosecutors

Maria Macburnie allegedly used her relative's license to see patients, bill insurance and prescribe medications, New Jersey authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A New Jersey woman has been charged with posing as a doctor and prescribing medicine, authorities said Thursday. 

Maria Macburnie, 62, was charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Between March 2022 and June 2023, she treated patients out of Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, prosecutors said. 

She allegedly presented herself as Dr. Fe Almazon-Condit, a relative of hers who is licensed to practice medicine. 

In addition to issuing prescriptions, Macburnie filed insurance claims and billed for her services when the real Dr. Condit was unable to see patients, authorities said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Shore Medical Associates. A voice message for the clinic said the office was permanently closed and advised patients to seek medical services elsewhere. 

