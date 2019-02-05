New Jersey wife found slain in home, husband jumped off bridge in apparent murder-suicide

A mother of three was found dead in her New Jersey home Monday and her husband’s body was later discovered in a river, a pair of deaths police were probing as a possible murder-suicide.

The body of Denise Bartone, 48, was found in the family’s home in Freehold Township, police and Monmouth County prosecutors said. Her husband, Kenneth Bartone, 53, was found Monday afternoon floating in the Raritan River “dead of an apparent suicide,” prosecutors said.

A vehicle registered to the Bartone family was found parked on the Thomas Edison Memorial Bridge in Woodbridge. Authorities said the public is not in any danger. No suicide note was found, Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, told the Asbury Park Press.

Authorities did not immediately say if Kenneth Bartone was “suspected of murdering his wife” but authorities were investigating if the deaths were connected and probing it as a possible murder-suicide, the Asbury Park Press reported.

The couple’s three daughters were inside the home at the time of the slaying, authorities said. They were not injured in the incident.

Denise Bartone was the chairman of the Freehold Township Education Foundation. She worked at Rutgers University as a marketing specialist.

