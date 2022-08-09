New Jersey water main break near Newark could leave city without water

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A water main line near Newark, New Jersey, had a break Tuesday morning, prompting officials to warn residents that the entire city could be without water.

The 72-inch water main line break happened in Belleville, just a few miles north of Newark. City officials said the Newark Water Department was on site to repair the main.

Video shot by FOX 5 New York showed water flowing like a river. Another video showed a car that appeared to have been flipped and nearly submerged in water.

The City of Newark, meanwhile, was alerting residents that they may be experiencing "no water or low pressure."

Residents were further advised to boil water until further notice. City officials later said they’d be going door to door to give out water.

Later Tuesday, Newark Water and Sewer Utilities identified and closed four of the water valves, with two outstanding water vales remaining.

New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said her office was "closely monitoring" the situation and is in contact with city officials to "determine the best ways to assist and contain the problem."

Fox News has reached out to the City of Newark for more updates on the situation and will update this story accordingly.