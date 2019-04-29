NJ shore town mistakenly receives tsunami alert

Locals along the New Jersey shore might have been in for a fright when residents received an alert that a tsunami was headed their way.

The National Tsunami Warning Center sent a test alert message out on Monday, but the Harvey Cedars Police Department retransmitted the message out via their local alert system.

"Tsunami Warning until 2:06PM," the department tweeted at 1:28 p.m. with a link to the alert from the center, which clearly stated the message was "for test purposes only."

Minutes later, police tweeted: "DISREGARD!!"

Officials apologized in another tweet, and said the National Weather Service's station in Mount Holly was testing their system and "it worked."

"According to @NWS_MountHolly they were testing their system. We apologize for the scare and are working on a solution to prevent this from happening again," Chief Robert Burnaford said.