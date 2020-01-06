New Jersey teen charged with killing deli owner during fight over tip jar, reports say

An 18-year-old has been arrested in the killing of a New Jersey deli owner who reportedly chased him out of his store for allegedly stealing a tip jar.

Dyheam Williams, of Lindenwold, is now facing several charges -- including murder -- following the stabbing death of Jerome Pastore Friday outside of the Shamrock Delicatessen in Aubudon, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors say police from multiple departments responded to a 911 call that afternoon and found Pastore, 52, lying “just across the street from the deli he owned” and “suffering from apparent stab wounds throughout his body.”

Pastore later was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“Dyheam Williams was arrested at his home in Lindenwold and remanded to the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing,” the Prosecutor's Office added Sunday.

Sources tell NBC10 that Pastore chased Williams out of the deli after he allegedly stole a tip jar.

“I know that guy’s so nice. He just didn’t want his employees to get robbed of their money,” customer Robert Toney told the station.

Pastore was described by NBC10 as a father of five who was popular in the neighborhood.

A GoFundMe page now has been set up in his honor.

“I want to share that this page was created by a very kind young woman who does not even know our family but experienced my dad’s kind heart each time she visited his deli,” Jennifer Pastore wrote in a post on the page. “I will choose to focus on that rather than the violence that took him from us too soon.”