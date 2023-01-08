New Jersey middle school teacher arrested after allegedly overdosing on fentanyl in classroom

A middle school teacher in New Jersey is facing multiple drug charges after allegedly overdosing on fentanyl in a classroom in November, the Westfield Police Department said.

School Resource Officer Fortunato Riga responded to the second-floor classroom, where a nurse was treating the teacher in front of students, and gave him Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The incident happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School on Nov. 29 of last year, but 57-year-old Frank Thompson was charged on Jan. 5 with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children.

Investigators later found drugs and "various items of drug paraphernalia" in a closet in Thompson's classroom, according to police.

Thompson could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

All school resource officers in Westfield are equipped with Narcan.

"In this case, the swift actions of Officer Riga, who is on-site at Roosevelt Intermediate each school day, proved instrumental in maintaining the safety of the students and administering potentially life-saving measures to Mr. Thompson," Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said in a statement.

Classes were temporarily moved to a different location while the classroom was sanitized, according to Fox 5 New York.

"While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment," Superintendent Dr. Raymond González said in a statement.

