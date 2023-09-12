Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

New Jersey man who killed 10-year-old at high school football game shooting gets 70 years in prison

The NJ man, who opened fire at Pleasantville High School in 2019, also injured 2 other people

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Jersey man who fired several shots in the stands during a high school football playoff game, leaving a 10-year-old spectator dead and wounding two other people, has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Alvin Wyatt, 35, of Atlantic City, had been convicted in July on murder and related charges. He was sentenced Monday. He had argued at trial that he acted in self-defense when he opened fire at Pleasantville High School on Nov. 15, 2019.

The shooting left a man and two children wounded. One of the youths, Micah Tennant, was shot in the neck while he watched the game with his mother and sister. Tennant died five days later, just hours before the playoff game was resumed at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium.

TEXAS COLD CASE TORE FAMILY APART, DROVE VICTIM'S SISTER TO SUICIDE AFTER DECADES OF UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

NJ News

Alvin Wyatt, an Atlantic City, New Jersey, man who killed a 10-year-old at a high school football game, has been sentenced to 70 years behind bars. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have said the wounded man was targeted by Wyatt and was among those charged in the case. Wyatt was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the game’s security detail.

During the trial, it was noted that the man had shot at Wyatt about three weeks earlier. Wyatt testified that he met some friends at the game and was walking through the stands when he happened to encounter the man, who Wyatt said threatened to shoot him.

Wyatt said he saw a gun in the victim’s waistband and opened fire to protect himself when he saw the victim reach for his weapon. Authorities have said the victim — who has used a wheelchair since the shooting — did have a weapon but did not fire it. He eventually pleaded guilty to attempted murder and a weapons charge.