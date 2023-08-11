Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

New Jersey grandmother missing nearly 2 weeks after failing to meet friend for coffee

Missing Norma Yates is known to stay in frequent contact with her children and grandchildren

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A New Jersey woman's family is desperate for information on her whereabouts 12 days after she vanished without a trace from her home in the suburbs about 25 miles southeast of Philadelphia.

Norma Yates, a 62-year-old from Atco, was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, by a construction crew working at her neighbors' house.

The following morning, she missed a coffee date with a friend, according to her daughter.

There was no sign of Yates at her home, but her pocketbook and cellphone were left behind.

MAN WHO SEARCHED FOR RACHEL MORIN DESCRIBES ‘TERRIBLE’ DISCOVERY NEAR TRAIL

Missing New Jersey grandma Norma Yates poses with a puppy

Norma Yates, 62, was reported missing on July 31, a day after she failed to show up for a coffee date with a friend. She was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 29 by a construction crew working on her neighbors' house. (Winslow Township Police Department)

Family friend Shaena McCoy told Fox News Digital that neighbors checked their home surveillance cameras and found no signs of Yates coming or going, leaving the family "super perplexed."

"This is a mom that’s extremely involved with her children, her grandchildren, talks to her kids every day," she said. "No new boyfriend in the picture – her daily routine was hanging out with her neighbor, having coffee, spending time with the kids."

2 DEAD, 2 INJURED, 2 MISSING IN SOUTH NEW JERSEY HOME EXPLOSION

Missing Norma Yates pictured in a pink dress on left side of a split image, feeding grandchild with a bottle on right

Missing Norma Yates is known to stay in frequent contact with her children and grandchildren but has not been heard from for nearly two weeks. (Nichole Starinieri Ennis)

The Winslow Township Police Department received the missing person report on July 31. Investigators say she was known to frequent the West Atco neighborhood.

She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has a tattoo of a ladybug on her shoulder and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winslow Township police at 609-561-3300.

