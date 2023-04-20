Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey county outside New York City slapped with 'F' grade on air quality: report

American Lung Association: Bergen County, New Jersey, had 15 days of elevated ozone levels 2019 to 2021

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
NYC mayor pushes to limit meat consumption Video

NYC mayor pushes to limit meat consumption

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray reacts to the latest climate push by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, saying there's "no chance New Yorkers will give up their steak" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

A county in northern New Jersey that borders New York City has earned a failing grade for its poor air quality.

An annual reported released Wednesday by the American Lung Association found that Bergen County — which is across the Hudson River from New York City — logged the highest number of smog-choked days in the state over a period of three years, according to NorthJersey.com.

The report recorded 15 days of high ozone levels from 2019 to 2021 in the county, which is often snarled with high levels of car and bus traffic.

NEW DELHI CHOKED BY TOXIC SMOG; OFFICIAL COMPARES IT TO ‘GAS CHAMBER’

George Washington Bridge with Manhattan in background

Bergen County, New Jersey, is home to the George Washington Bridge, which carries around 300,000 vehicles daily.

The county's George Washington Bridge, which is the busiest suspension bridge in the world, carries more than 300,000 vehicles daily, the outlet noted. The bustling New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate 80 also pass through the county.

The smoggy days in Bergen County from 2019 to 2021 dropped compared to the three-year period from 2017 to 2019, when 24 days of elevated ozone levels were recorded.

LA TIMES WRITER SAYS ‘WHITE’ DRIVERS ARE ‘POLLUTING THE AIR’ BREATHED BY LA’S ‘PEOPLE OF COLOR’

Smog-choked New York City skyline from Newark, New Jersey

Cars drive through an industrial portion of Newark, New Jersey, on a hazy morning at rush hour, with the skyline of Manhattan, New York City, in the background, March 18, 2018. (Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

Trenton's Mercer County on the Pennsylvania border also earned a failing grade in the annual report with 10 days of high ozone days.

Other counties in the state had comparatively clean air quality, with Morris County and neighboring Warren County boasting zero days of high smog from 2019 to 2021.

The number of counties with failing air quality grades in New Jersey decreased from six to two since the period from 2017 to 2019 amid an improving trend nationwide, the report noted.

IBRAM X KENDI WORRIES DAUGHTER BREATHING IN ‘SMOG OF WHITE SUPERIORITY’ FOR PLAYING WITH WHITE DOLL

New York City skyline

A view of the New York City skyline on a smoggy morning as viewed from across an industrial area of Newark, New Jersey, March 18, 2018. (Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A number of historically urban, industrialized eastern and midwestern states such as New Jersey, New York and Ohio, which dominated the list in the early years, are now getting all passing grades," the report said.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.