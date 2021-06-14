Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey boat crash leaves 18-year-old dead, 5 others injured

Boat hit marker near Barnegat Bay bridge, police say

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 18-year-old man died and five other people were injured in a boat crash off the New Jersey shore early Sunday morning, a report said. 

The victims were inside a pontoon boat that crashed into a marker near the Route 37 bridge in Barnegat Bay at about 1:30 a.m., NJ.com reported, citing the New Jersey State Police. 

The teen was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center, but could not be saved. 

The crash happened near the Route 37 bridge in Barnegat Bay. (Google Maps)

The crash happened near the Route 37 bridge in Barnegat Bay. (Google Maps)

Two of the surviving victims were thrown into water from the impact, but managed to swim back to the boat, the report said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

One of the surviving victims suffered moderate injuries, Trooper Sgt. Alejandro Goez said, according to the report. The four others were left with non-life threatening injuries. 

Authorities are still investigating what caused the wreck. 

This story first appeared in the New York Post. 

Your Money