New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire woman charged after giving birth in Manchester woods

NH woman allegedly misled police about the newborn's whereabouts

Associated Press
A woman who gave birth in the woods in Manchester faces criminal charges after police say she initially misled officers about the newborn's location.

Manchester police said they were notified about the birth early Monday morning and searched an area where the woman told them to look for nearly an hour before she led them to the infant's actual location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A Manchester, New Hampshire, woman faces charges after misleading police about the location of a baby she birthed in the woods.

The woman was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been wanted on an unrelated charge of child endangerment.