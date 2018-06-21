New Hampshire man out on bail strips naked, breaks into apartment and chokes golden retriever, police say

A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday after he stripped naked, broke into an apartment and choked a golden retriever two days after he was released on bail, police said.

Irakoze Ildephonse, 28, was arrested after police received a call about a burglary in an apartment complex in Concord. People reported seeing a man in a bathrobe walking around the building, WHDH reported.

Ildephonse eventually ditched the robe, climbed onto a porch on the second floor and smashed the door leading into the apartment, police said. The residents inside fled and took refuge in a car.

The 28-year-old suspect allegedly began throwing items off the porch and stomped on broken glass as officers arrived at the scene. When officers attempted to calm Ildephonse, he began throwing shards of glass at them, police said.

Police arrested Ildephonse after they used a Taser on him.

Investigators later discovered a golden retriever, who appeared to have been chocked and beaten. The dog was taken to the veterinarian and is expected to recover, according to WHDH.

Ildephonse was taken to a medical facility before he was moved to jail. He had been arrested two days prior for charging at investigators looking into a stabbing case.

He was released on bail, only to be held on $15,000 bail, on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is expected to be arraigned Thursday on several charges, including breaching bail conditions, cruelty to animals, burglary, indecent exposure, simple assault, reckless conduct and criminal mischief.