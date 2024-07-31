Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

Nevada prison brawl leaves 3 inmates dead, 9 injured

Ely State Prison fight was gang-related, governor’s office says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Three inmates have died, and nine others have been injured after a gang-related brawl erupted inside Nevada’s only maximum-security prison, reports say. 

The incident happened at Ely State Prison in a rural, eastern part of the state on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a lockdown, according to the Associated Press. 

Nevada’s Department of Corrections described the fight as an "altercation," but said no officers were hurt. It did not release the names of the inmates who died or the conditions of those injured. 

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office told Fox5 Vegas that the brawl was gang-related. 

Ely State Prison in Nevada

A sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison near Ely, Nevada. Officials say several inmates are dead and others have been transported for medical treatment as a result of an "altercation" at the prison on Tuesday, July 30. (AP/John Locher)

Ely State Prison is described by the Nevada Department of Corrections as the "designated maximum-security prison" for the state with a capacity of 1,183 inmates. 

Around 400 staff currently work at the facility. 

Ely State Prison inmates who died

Antonio Talavera, 38, who was serving time for burglary with a deadly weapon and ex-felon in possession of a firearm, left, and Norman Belcher, 49, who was convicted of murder and was on death row, were the last two inmates to have died at Ely State Prison before Tuesday's incident.  (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The deaths come after two other inmates — aged 38 and 49 — died at Ely State Prison in April and May of this year, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. 

In December 2022, several inmates there held a hunger strike over what advocates and some family members described as unsafe conditions and inadequate food portions. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.