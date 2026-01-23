Nevada judge retires after court grants protective order to attorney she was accused of stalking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Nevada judge announced her retirement on Thursday just days after a court granted a protective order to an attorney she was accused of stalking for more than a year.

Washoe County Judge Bridget Robb, 63, was allegedly stalking Gaming and Administrative Law attorney Kelci Binau at different locations around Reno, including residences and workplaces, according to court documents, News 4 reported.

The documents describe dozens of alleged encounters and suggested there could have been hundreds of such incidents.

The attorney alleges Robb had displayed a "willful, repeated and patterned" course of conduct between May 2024 and the issuance of a temporary protective order last week that caused fear, intimidation and concern for personal safety.

A hearing is scheduled for February 13 to determine whether the protective order will be extended.

Binau said the behavior continued despite repeated requests for her to stop, eventually leading her to seek help from law enforcement.

After the order was issued, Chief District Judge Egan Walker temporarily removed Robb from all cases and committee assignments, and a court spokesperson told News 4 that the Second Judicial District Court is conducting an internal investigation.

Robb then announced her retirement on Thursday, saying it was "in the best interest of the court, my family, and the community." The judge also said she was withdrawing her candidacy for Second Judicial District Court, Department 10.

"After careful consideration, I have made the decision to retire from my position as a judge. At this time, I believe stepping away from my judicial role and the election is in the best interest of the court, my family, and the community. I ask for respect and understanding for all involved during this transition," Robb said in a statement to The Nevada Independent.

She was up for re-election to her Department 13 family court seat, but chose to run against District Judge Kathleen Sigurdson in Department 10 instead.

The judge has served on the bench for nearly two decades after she was appointed in 2006 by then-Gov. Kenny Guinn.

The Reno Police Department opened an investigation into the judge last year and observed a fitness studio Binau visited frequently. Detectives spotted Robb loitering around the shopping center where the gym was located as Binau was working out, according to the court documents, News 4 reported.

Earlier this month, police pulled Robb over after they saw her cruising through the area. The detectives followed her to her home and interviewed her. Binau alleges Robb admitted to the stalking during that interview, which was recorded on the detectives’ body cameras.

Robb claimed she was "collecting information" during her routine drives and described her actions as a coping mechanism linked to a previous personal relationship.